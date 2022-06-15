STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Bairagee is an advance birthday gift for Shivanna’, says producer Krishna Sarthak

have got over 1000 messages from people residing in Chamarajanagar to hold the pre-release event, and I’m going by their request,” says Krishna, who has also planned a special roadshow.

Bairagee movie poster. ( Photo | Twitter,@cinemaa_center)

The hype surrounding Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee, which is slated for a July 1 release, is already high. Producer Krishna Sarthak shared that the commercial entertainer directed by Vijay Milton has already done good pre-release business. “The satellite and digital rights have already fetched over ` 10 crores. Even the Hindi dubbing rights of the film have been sold for a good amount. The kind of demand I’m getting from theatre owners points towards the film making big profits,” said the producer at a media interaction.

Fans are waiting to see the Tagaru combination of Dhananjay and Shivanna onscreen. The directorial venture also stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Anjali, and Yasha Shivakumar. Meanwhile, a grand pre-release event is planned at Chamarajanagar, the hometown of Dr. Rajkumar. “There was only one event held in Chamarajanagar in the presence of Dr. Rajkumar, and this will be the second grand event to take place there.

I have got over 1000 messages from people residing in Chamarajanagar to hold the pre-release event, and I’m going by their request,” says Krishna, who has also planned a special roadshow, which will begin in Bengaluru and end at Chamarajanagar. “We didn’t want to lose out on the regular belt. So we plan to cover the area between Bengaluru and Mysuru, and pit stop at Bidadi, Maddur, Mandya, and Mysuru where Shivanna and team will be meeting their fans. We also have plans to go to Gajanur, Shivanna’s ancestral house before the pre-release event,” he adds.

Krishna Sarthak, who is distributing the movie under Jagadeesh Films, says Bairagee is a gift to Shivanna before the actor’s 60th birthday, which falls on July 12. With music by Anoop Seelin, Vijay Milton doubles up as the cinematographer.

