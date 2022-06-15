STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Nikitin Dheer to make Kannada debut with Dhruva Sarja’s Martin

The multilingual action-entertainer by director AP Arjun has the  B-Town actor playing the antagonist.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nikitin Dheer (File | PTI)

Bollywood actor Nikitin Dheer (File | PTI)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Nikitin Dheer, a known face in Bollywood for films like Jodha Akbar, Chennai Express, and Ready, is set to make his Kannada debut with Dhruva Sarja's Martin. The multilingual action commercial entertainer directed by AP Arjun will feature Nikitin as the antagonist.

The actor is currently shooting for Martin in the Vizag schedule. The makers, who have announced September 30 as the release date, have been working round the clock towards meeting the target date. With just the climax portions left for filming, the schedule for the same will begin from July 5. The song sequences will be shot post this schedule, and Arjun has simultaneously begun the post-production. Martin marks the second collaboration of Dhruva and Arjun after Addhuri.

Backed by Uday K Mehta, Martin will be out in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Vaibhavi Shandilya is paired opposite Dhruva in the film, which also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain in prominent roles.  The film has music scored by Mani Sharma, and cinematography by Satya Hegde.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nikitin Dheer Bollywood Kannada Debut Dhruva Sarja Martin multilingual
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp