Nikitin Dheer to make Kannada debut with Dhruva Sarja’s Martin

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nikitin Dheer, a known face in Bollywood for films like Jodha Akbar, Chennai Express, and Ready, is set to make his Kannada debut with Dhruva Sarja's Martin. The multilingual action commercial entertainer directed by AP Arjun will feature Nikitin as the antagonist.

The actor is currently shooting for Martin in the Vizag schedule. The makers, who have announced September 30 as the release date, have been working round the clock towards meeting the target date. With just the climax portions left for filming, the schedule for the same will begin from July 5. The song sequences will be shot post this schedule, and Arjun has simultaneously begun the post-production. Martin marks the second collaboration of Dhruva and Arjun after Addhuri.

Backed by Uday K Mehta, Martin will be out in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Vaibhavi Shandilya is paired opposite Dhruva in the film, which also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain in prominent roles. The film has music scored by Mani Sharma, and cinematography by Satya Hegde.