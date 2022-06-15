STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachel David is to be paired alongside Pramod in Gireesh Mulimane's travel film

Rachel David, who made her mark in Sandalwood with Love Mocktail 2, has now signed her third Kannada project.

Published: 15th June 2022 08:38 AM

Sandalwood actress Rachel David. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Rachel David, who made her mark in Sandalwood with Love Mocktail 2, has now signed her third Kannada project. It's a yet-untitled project, directed by Gireesh Mulimane and starring Pramod of Premier Padmini fame and Dia actor Pruthvi Ambaar in the leads.

It's a travel film with two parallel stories and will feature two heroines. It has Rachel David paired opposite Pramod. Gireesh had marked his directorial debut with Rajaru, and he will now be helming his second film.

The film along with its title will be launched on June 23. The team will go on floors from July 1. Meanwhile, Rachel has completed shooting for her Malayalam film, titled AT - a dark web thriller directed by Don. She will also begin shooting for Country Made. It is a gangster drama directed by Raghav Surya and starring Nischith Korodi.

