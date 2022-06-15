STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Venkat Bharadwaj’s next Naguvina Hoogala Mele to be released in August

he makers have given a lot of importance to the music and conducted the sound mixing and mastering at London Studios.

A still from the movie. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Kempirve director Venkat Bharadwaj's next is Naguvina Hoogala Mele. The director has also written the story and the screenplay of the film. The title of the romantic drama is inspired by one of the songs by Dr. Rajkumar. The film, starring Abhishek Ramadas and Sharanya Shetty in the leads, was shot in coastal Karnataka places like Thirthalli, and Shivamogga. The post-production work is going on in full swing, and the makers are planning to release the film in August.

K K Radhamohan, who has previously backed Bengal Tiger (Ravi Teja), Pantham (Gopichand), and Toss (Upendra), is bankrolling this film under his banner Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The dialogues are written by Abhishek Iyengar, while the film's music is composed by Lovv Pran Mehta. NHM consists of five songs. Indian Idol singers Tajendra Singh, Niharika Nath, Tejaswi Haridas,  aLeon Mumbai, Meghna Bhat, and Vimal have rendered their voices for the album. The makers have given a lot of importance to the music and conducted the sound mixing and mastering at London Studios.

The film's cinematography is handled by Pramod Bharateeya. NHM also stars Balrajwadi, Girish Bettappa, Harsh Go Bhat,Aasha Sujay, Benaka Nanjappa, Jyothi Maroor, and others Apart from NHM, Venkat Bharadwaj also has Sri Ranga, Rugna, and Aahatha lined up for release.

Venkat Bharadwaj; Sharanya Shetty and Abhishek Ramadas

