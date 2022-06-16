STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha goes on floors

Directed by Anil Kumar and backed by DN Cinemas, this will be a sequel to the 2014 comedy-drama Adhyaksha.

Published: 16th June 2022

Popular comedian Chikkanna . (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Popular comedian Chikkanna is set to turn hero with Upadhyaksha. Produced by Umapathy S, the project will be helmed by Anil Kumar, who previously directed Kaaneyadavara Bagge Prakatane, and the yet-to-be-released Dheeren Ramkumar-starrer Shiva 143.

Confirming the news to CE, producer Umapathy told us that the film will go on floors from July 17. Produced by Smitha N, the film will be shot at a single stretch in Mysuru, and a few crucial portions will be filmed in Bengaluru too.

In an earlier interview, Chikkanna revealed that Upadhyaksha would stick to his strength of comedy.
The family comedy entertainer will be a sequel to Adhyaksha (2014) and the producer mentioned that audiences will not miss the essence of comedy that people enjoy watching from Chikkanna. "We are not specifically grooming Chikkanna as a hero.

His sense of comedy will be the highlight of the film. The script is the hero for us," he says. While Arjun Janya is composing the music for Upadhyaksha, Shekar Chandru and KM Prakash will take care of cinematography and editing, respectively. 

HITLER-FAME MALAIKA VASUPAL TO MAKE HER SILVER SCREEN DEBUT WITH UPADHYAKSHA
Malaika Vasupal is the latest to join the likes of Radhika Pandit, Rachita Ram, and Aditi Pradhudeva in the list of actors who made their transition from TV serials to the big screen. Malaika, who has become a household name with the popular serial 'Hitler', is set to make her debut opposite Chikkanna in Anil Kumar's Upadhyaksha. The film also stars Ravi Shankar, Veena Sundar, and Sadhu Kokila. Malaika, who will now be juggling between her serial and this film, is expected to join the film's shoot in Mysuru.

