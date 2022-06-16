Pre-production for Sindhura Lakhsmana begins

By Express News Service

Producer Umapathy S, who bankrolled Darshan's Roberrt, is currently backing Chikkanna’s Upadhyaksha. Meanwhile, the producer is also kickstarting the pre-production works of the historical project, Sindhura Lakshmana. The project has been the talk of the town for a while now, and finally, the scripting process of the film has begun.

The producer confirmed to CE that they will first get the storyboard ready for the project. He also revealed that Puneeth Rudranag and the team are currently working on the script. Puneeth has earlier worked in Prashanth Neel's Ugramm and KGF Chapter 1.

Umapathy says Sindhura Lakshmana needs exhaustive research work as it is a historical fiction based on a particular community. "My priority is getting the storyboard ready. Once the bound script is through for the film, I will decide how to go about the project," he says.