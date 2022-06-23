Rajinikanth congratulates Rakshit Shetty and team for Kannada movie 777 Charlie  

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s latest release, 777 Charlie, which marked the directorial debut of S Kiranraj, has been garnering rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film, which was released on June 10, has been declared a blockbuster at the box office. In what comes as a shot in the arm for team 777 Charlie, Rajinikanth has called Rakshit to express his admiration for the film.

A still from 777 Charlie

Sharing this news on social media, Rakshit said, “What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched 777 Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much Rajinikanth sir.”

777 Charlie is the heartwarming story of Dharma (Rakshit) who goes on a journey of self-exploration with his pet Charlie in tow, and he understands the meaning of life and unadulterated love. The film, which was backed by Rakshit’s Paramvah Studios, also stars Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha, and Sangeetha Sringeri in pivotal roles.