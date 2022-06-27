STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Bairagee shoot became more memorable due to emotional bond with Shivarajkumar: Pruthvi Ambaar

"I'm glad Bairagee will be my second release after Dia and equally curious to know how Shivanna and Dhananjay fans will receive my performance," said the Kannada actor. 

Published: 27th June 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Dhananjay, Shivarajkumar and Pruthvi Ambaar

Dhananjay, Shivarajkumar and Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in his breakout film, Dia, finally has back-to-back films hitting the theatres. While Vijay Milton's Bairagee, which features the actor alongside Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay, will be released this week, director K M Shashidhar's Sugarless will hit the screens on July 8.

"It's been two-half-a-years Dia released. Since then, I've been shooting for a handful of films, but none of them got to the big screen until now. I'm glad Bairagee will be my second release after Dia and equally curious to know how Shivanna and Dhananjay fans will receive my performance," he says.

For Pruthvi, the presence of Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay was enough to sign this multi-starrer. Sharing how the shoot became more memorable due to the forging of an emotional bond with Shivarajkumar, Pruthvi says, "Shivarajkumar sir has pushed me to perform, and there were instances where my character was elevated because of his inputs.

It was the case with promotions as well. I felt the two stars were introducing me to the Kannada mass audience. Both of them have been of great support and encouragement, and I feel fortunate to be working with them." Pruthvi says that the 123-film-old star was still excited when facing the camera. "Shivanna is a star, who has not reached a saturation point.

His enthusiasm is something I wish to emulate. I learnt a lot from just observing the two actors on the sets," he says. Expressing his admiration for director Vijay Milton, Pruthvi says, "He is a bundle of knowledge and has clarity on what he wants from us. I feel immensely lucky because he also chose me and Dhananjay to be part of his Tamil directorial, Mazhai Pidikkaadha Manidhan too. Overall, Bairagee has given me a lot of things even before its release," he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pruthvi Ambaar Bairagee  Shivarajkumar
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp