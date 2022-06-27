Bairagee shoot became more memorable due to emotional bond with Shivarajkumar: Pruthvi Ambaar

By Express News Service

Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in his breakout film, Dia, finally has back-to-back films hitting the theatres. While Vijay Milton's Bairagee, which features the actor alongside Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay, will be released this week, director K M Shashidhar's Sugarless will hit the screens on July 8.

"It's been two-half-a-years Dia released. Since then, I've been shooting for a handful of films, but none of them got to the big screen until now. I'm glad Bairagee will be my second release after Dia and equally curious to know how Shivanna and Dhananjay fans will receive my performance," he says.

For Pruthvi, the presence of Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay was enough to sign this multi-starrer. Sharing how the shoot became more memorable due to the forging of an emotional bond with Shivarajkumar, Pruthvi says, "Shivarajkumar sir has pushed me to perform, and there were instances where my character was elevated because of his inputs.

It was the case with promotions as well. I felt the two stars were introducing me to the Kannada mass audience. Both of them have been of great support and encouragement, and I feel fortunate to be working with them." Pruthvi says that the 123-film-old star was still excited when facing the camera. "Shivanna is a star, who has not reached a saturation point.

His enthusiasm is something I wish to emulate. I learnt a lot from just observing the two actors on the sets," he says. Expressing his admiration for director Vijay Milton, Pruthvi says, "He is a bundle of knowledge and has clarity on what he wants from us. I feel immensely lucky because he also chose me and Dhananjay to be part of his Tamil directorial, Mazhai Pidikkaadha Manidhan too. Overall, Bairagee has given me a lot of things even before its release," he says.