'Padavi Poorva' actor and director to join hands again

By Express News Service

Director Hariprasad Jayanna will join hands with Padavi Poorva hero Pruthvi Shamanur for his second directorial project, which will go on floors in October. “For Padavi Poorva, we chose Pruthvi as he was 17-year-old back then.

Pruthvi Shamanur

Now, he looks mature and can don the hat of a mass hero. So, we have planned to go with a full-fledged commercial subject for our second collaboration,” says director Hariprasad. The film will have two heroines. A popular actor will play one of the female lead roles.

And for the other role, a fresh talent will be roped in. The yet-to-be-titled film will be set against a temple backdrop, and we are finalising the locations, according to Hariprasad. The director has brought on board Arjun Janya and Santhosh Rai Pathaje, who will take care of the music and cinematography.

Meanwhile, the director is gearing up for the release of Padavi Poorva, which is likely to be out in a couple of months. Apart from Pruthvi Shamanur, Padavi Poorva also marks the debut of Anjali Anish. It stars Yasha Shivakumar as the female lead.