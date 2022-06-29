Female characters have strong roles in 'Bairagee'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bairagee might come across as a hero-centric film, but it has women playing pivotal roles in it, according to its director, Vijay Milton.

Published: 29th June 2022 07:45 AM

Yasha Shivakumar

Yasha Shivakumar

By Express News Service

Bairagee might come across as a hero-centric film, but it has women playing pivotal roles in it, according to its director, Vijay Milton. The film stars actor Anjali (Rana Vikrama), Yasha Shivakumar (debutant), Saptha Pavoor (Sarkari Hi Pra Shaale), and theatre artist Kalpana Naganath.

“All these four female characters have strong roles to play in Bairagee. Whether or not the men in the film stand by these four women forms the story of this film,” says Vijay Milton. Bairagee’s story revolves around Shivappa (played by Shivarajkumar), Dhananjay, and Pruthvi Ambaar and their interpersonal relationships and emotions. The film, produced by Krishna Sarthak, also stars Chikkanna, and Shashikumar. It has music by Anoop Seelin.

