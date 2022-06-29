STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s great start for any newcomer, says Vikram Ravichandran overwhelmed with 'Trivikrama' response

Published: 29th June 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Trivikrama

A still from Trivikrama

By Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran is overwhelmed with the response showered by the audience for his debut, Trivikrama. The romantic drama directed by Sahanamurthy was released on June 10 and the number of screens has been increased due to the positive word of mouth in a few parts of Karnataka.

A happy Vikram says it is a great start for any newcomer. “Apart from the mass crowd, it is overwhelming to watch family audiences coming to the theatres. I’ve been visiting various theatres, and to see ‘Housefull’ boards on day 1, and followed with 60 per cent occupancy is very encouraging.”

Vikram, son of Crazy Star Ravichandran, made his debut with Trivikrama bankrolled by Somanna under the Gowri Entertainers. The film also marked the debut of Akanksha Sharma in Kannada. The actor is currently listening to scripts for his next. “I was waiting for Trivikrama’s release. Official confirmation of the project will be revealed soon,” he says.

