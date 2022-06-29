Home Entertainment Kannada

'KGF' star Yash may have possible cameo in Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar': Report

If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame.

Published: 29th June 2022 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Prabhas in Salaar (L) and Yash

Prabhas in Salaar (L) and Yash (Photo| IMDb)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Of late, there have been talks that 'KGF' actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas' most-anticipated action-thriller 'Salaar'. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for 'Salaar', in which he could accommodate 'Rocky Bhai' Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas.

If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in 'Salaar' has sparked discussions online, folks think it would be a wonderful treat for the fans and audience to see the legends together on screen.

'Salaar' is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. The film will see Malayalam star Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu playing significant role and have Prabhas in an unusual role.

