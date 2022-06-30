Dear Vikram pictures a common man’s life and his fight for rights: Satish   

By Express News Service

Dear Vikram will be actor Sathish Ninasam’s first OTT release. The political thriller, which marks the directorial debut of Nandeesh is backed by director Jacob Varghese. Dear Vikram stars Shraddha Srinath alongside Sathish, and also features Achyuth Kumar and Vasishta Simha in prominent characters. The film will begin streaming on Voot Select on June 30.



Sathish believes that Dear Vikram came at the right time in his career just as he was transitioning into a full-fledged hero. However, Dear Vikram has been in the making for a few years now, and the team faced a lot of challenges to ensure the film sees the light of day.

“Thankfully, the subject makes it relevant even today, and the story talks about hot topics that have been in discussions,” says Sathish, adding, “The struggle we went through in bringing out a film like Dear Vikram is as good as fighting for the social cause, and winning it.”

The film was initially titled Godhra, which then resulted in the film running into hot water at the Censor Board. Sathish explains that the board suggested changing the name to Godhran, but the team went with naming the film after the protagonist. “The other challenge that we faced was during the shooting process. We had to wait for heavy rains to shoot some crucial portions.

Then, I was asked to grow my beard and we waited for the scorching summer season to shoot other important sequences. Since the film spans a decade’s journey of various characters, it required the team to shoot in different parts of India. Just when we were set to bring it to theatres, the pandemic caused a major hiccup, and that was a different fight altogether. Finally, the film is set for a release, and it will be my digital debut too.”

Sathish plays Vikram, a journalism student, who is pushed to fight for various causes in society. The actor shares that Dear Vikram features Shraddha Srinath in a unique role, and the film revolves around the ideologies of Vikram, a common man Bharath (Vasishta Simha), and a political leader played by Achyuth.”

Sathish disclaims that the story of Dear Vikram has no references to a real-life incident, but urges that the film is about the common man’s life and his fight for rights. “Dear Vikram is a content-oriented film that neatly blends action and commercial elements,” he says.

