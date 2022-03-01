Ahalya Suresh: I have attempted a few things for the first time in film 'Yellow Board'

By Express News Service

Ahalya Suresh, who has previously worked in films like Adi Purana, Kamarottu Checkpost, and Margaret, will next star in Trilok Reddy’s upcoming film, Yellow Board. The actor shares that the film, which stars Pradeep Bagodi in the lead, will be a different attempt in her career. “My previous films featured me mostly in subtle characters.

However, in Yellow Board, which will be my first commercial outing, I have attempted a few things for the first time. The film pushed me to learn driving lessons because the role demanded it. I was also part of a few fight sequences. When you do certain things for the first time, you are bound to get excited as well as scared, which is what I felt while working in Yellow Board,” says Ahalya Suresh.

Yellow Board is about cab drivers, who we connect to regularly on a daily basis. “We don’t often see films based on cab drivers, and it was one of the reasons that attracted me,” she says, adding, “In general, people tend to go by looks, and judge a cab driver and not engage in a conversation with them. Yellow Board not only talks about the lives of cab drivers but also explains why we should not judge people by their looks,” she says.

Yellow Board, which was ready to release, got delayed due to Covid 19, but Ahalya says everything happens for the good. “What is the use if we release a film when we don’t have people coming to theatres. This is a right time to release when people are flocking to theatres and are celebrating cinema again,” she says.

Ahalya, who has made her debut in Telugu with Student of the Year, is now looking for opportunities there too. “I’m from Chikkaballapur, and then shifted to Bengaluru, and now I’m settled in Hyderabad. It is nothing but work that is taking me places,” she signs off.