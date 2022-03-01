STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sukrutha Wagle onboard Dhruva Sarja’s Martin

The Jatta actor is excited to be part of her first full-fledged commercial project, under the direction of AP Arjun.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Martin'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sukrutha Wagle, who is usually seen in female-centric films, is glad to star in the Dhruva Sarja starrer, Martin. The commercial entertainer directed by A P Arjun and backed by Uday K Mehta will feature the actor in a pivotal role. 

Sukrutha, who is juggling between Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil industries, is excited to be part of this project for more than a couple of reasons. Sukrutha shares that she knew producer Uday Mehta right from the time her career kickstarted and always aspired to work under his production banner.

“I know Uday Sir well, and he has always been encouraging. I usually would enquire about his films, and ask whether there were any interesting roles for me, but somehow it never fell through. However, with Martin, it was different. I got this role without even me having to ask him. I knew Dhruva before too, and he has been a good friend.

So I was more thrilled to be working along with the well-known actor, that too under the direction of AP Arjun, and with DOP Satya Hedge. Incidentally, Martin is my first ever full-fledged commercial star vehicle,” says Sukrutha, who feels Martin is one of the big gifts she received for this year’s birthday. “There were times that I was selected for a film but was replaced overnight. So, such roles in big projects will be special for me,” she adds.

Sukrutha has completed shooting a few portions in the latest schedule, which was held at Hyderabad. “I can’t reveal much about the role, but I should say the character has a lot of weightage to perform. Usually, commercial genres don’t have much scope for female actors, but it is different in the case of Martin.”

The Megha Alias Maggi actor has also completed shooting for Gupchup, which is in the post-production stages. “I am simultaneously pursuing my education in LAW,” she signs off.

