Actor-director Vijay Kumar’s second film titled 'Bheema'

The title was unveiled along with the first-look motion poster of the film

Published: 02nd March 2022

A still from Salaga

By Express News Service

Actor Vijay Kumar, who made a successful directorial debut Salaga, will be helming his second project, titled Bheema. The title of the film, along with a motion poster, was unveiled on Tuesday (March 1) on the occasion of Shivarathri.

Similar to his debut, Vijay has picked up another realistic-based subject for Bheema. “Bheema, dealing with an intense subject, will put forth a lot of true incidents and episodes,” says Vijay Kuamr. All the technicians who worked in Salaga will be part of Bheema.

The film’s music will be scored by Charan Raj. Maasti will be penning the dialogues. The camerawork will be handled by Shiv Sena, and Deepu S Kumar will take care of the editing. “The film’s story, and Vijay Kumar’s direction, is what attracted me to this project,” says Krishna Sarthak, who is bankrolling the project along with Jagadeesh Gowda.

The preparation work for Bheema is going on for the last one-and-a-half months. The team plans to begin the film once Vijay completes shooting for his Telugu debut. The actor is playing an antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film - tentatively titled NBK 107.

