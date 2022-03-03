Kichcha Sudeep dubs in English for Vikrant Rona

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sudeep starrer -Vikrant Rona directed by Anup Bhandari is gearing up to release the film in multiple languages. The film in 3D takes pride in being the first full-fledged commercial entertainer from Kannada to be dubbed and released in English and in other foreign languages. Interestingly, Sudeep has himself dubbed for the English version, which was revealed by the makers on the director’s birthday.

Anup tweeted, “#VikrantRonaInEnglish @KicchaSudeep sir completes dubbing for the English version. First Kannada superstar & one of the few from India to dub for a full-fledged commercial movie in English. (sic),”

Sudeep, one of the Kannada superstars, who has made a name in the south and Bollywood will be among the few Indian actors to have dubbed in English for a film. Speaking about the process of dubbing in English Anup explained that it was quite different from the usual dubbing process undertaken for Indian languages, and it needed a different approach. “The dialogue delivery had to be reworked to match with the body language. It was a big challenge for me from the writing perspective. However, it was not difficult for him because he has been doing this for many years, and he is good at it.” Anup added, “Secondly, his baritone voice is what makes a difference. He immediately picked it up,” and informed that Sudeep took 3 days to dub for the English version.

The film presented by Zee Studios is a multilingual action-adventure that will see a worldwide release in 14 languages and 55 countries. An update from the director is that the work is progressing in full swing, and the production house is working to get a good release date.

Vikrant Rona produced by Manjunath Gowda under Shalini Arts in association with Alankar Pandian also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, along with Jacqueline Fernandes playing an important role. The team had earlier announced plans to release the film on February 24, but Vikrant Rona was postponed. The film’s music scored by Ajaneesh B Loknath has William David handling the cinematography.