Dear Sathya has two climaxes, says Aryan Santhosh

...says actor-writer Aryan Santhosh, who speaks to CE ahead of the film’s release on March 10. The film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, is an action-thriller with a double climax and reverse screenplay
 

Published: 07th March 2022

By Express News Service

Aryan Santhosh, who has spent 10 years in the industry, and came to limelight with his reality shows like Bigg Boss, and Pyate Hudugir Halli Life, Dear Sathya, is ready for his second film as a full-fledged hero. The film will release on March 10. According to Aryan, there are more than a couple of USPs in Dear Sathya. He has also penned the script, which is based on a true incident.

“The incident occurred right opposite Chennai High Court, Parrys Corner, and the script was first pitched to director Vetrimaran. Though the script was initially written in Tamil, it eventually became a Kannada film,” says Aryan. He has teamed up with director Shiva Ganesh, who made his Kannada debut with the remake of Jigarthanda. The hero of Dear Sathya has two different shades -- Dear and Sathya. The subject also explores mother-son bonding and the hero’s dream to open a restaurant in Japan and the romantic relationship between Sathya and Anjali. “Dear is the lover side, and Sathya is the revenge side of this film,” explains Aryan.

Secondly, this is one of the rare films, which has a double climax. “As far as I know, the last film, which had double climax was director-actor Shankar Nag’s Accident,” says Aryan, who also adds the film’s other exclusive is the reverse screenplay. These are some of the USPs of Dear Sathya.

“When I heard the incident that happened on Mount Road, I connected the incident with others that happened across India including the Nirbhaya case. The film underlines the importance of safety. The screenplay is the cornerstone of the film,” he adds. The cinematography is handled by 

Vinod Bharathi and music is by Sridhar Sambhram. Dear Sathya, produced by Purple Rock Entertainers in association with Winterbridge Studios, has Archana Kottige and Ashwini Rao Pallaki in pivotal roles.

Aryan Santhosh and Dear Sathya team are dedicating the first-day first show of his upcoming film to the food delivery executives. The makers have arranged a premier show at Prasanna theatre,” says Aryan. “The protagonist is a food delivery boy. So, any food delivery boy can walk into Prasanna theatre and watch the show along with the celebrities,” he says.

