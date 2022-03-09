STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pruthvi Ambaar’s Dooradarshana is set in 1986

The comedy-drama will mark the directorial debut of Sukesh Shetty
 

Pruthvi Ambaar has made a name for himself in a short time. The actor has an interesting lineup of films. Pruthvi’s next is a comedy-drama titled Dooradarshana. The film marks the directorial debut of Sukesh Shetty, who has already completed the shooting film except for a fight sequence.

“The film is set in 1986 and has a debutante named Pavithra as the heroine. Ugramm Manju, Veena Sunder, Harini Srikanth, Huli Karthik, Suraj, Surya Kundapur and Deepak Rai Panaje are also part of the cast,” says the first-time director, who has penned the film’s story and screenplay of Dooradarshana. “We are simultaneously doing the post-production work. We have a lot of interesting details about Dooradarshana, which we plan to reveal soon along with the film’s first look,” he says.

Sukesh, who hails from Mangalore, has previously worked in many projects as a story-screenplay and dialogue writer and has directed short films. He has been part of a Kannada film Trunk and a couple of Tulu Films. Dooradarshana marks his first feature film. Dooradarshana, backed by Rajesh Bhat’s VS Media Enterprises, has Arun Suresh handling the camera work. The makers have roped in Vasuki Vaibhav to score the music and Pradeep Rao for editing.

