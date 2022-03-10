'Dear Sathya' gave perfect headstart to my acting career: Archana Kottige

A Sharadhaa By

Archana Kottige is all praise for her upcoming film "Dear Sathya". She says the film was a perfect start to her acting career. “"Dear Sathya" gave a perfect start to my acting career. I have been to many auditions, but "Dear Sathya" is the first film for which I gave a screen test and got selected,” says Archana. There’s been no turning back for Archana. She has so far signed in for 17 films.

"Dear Sathya", set to release this week, is based on real incidents. Archana will be seen alongside lead actor Aryan Santhosh in this Shiva Ganesh’s directorial venture. “I got to play a good role. For someone, who never went to acting school nor has a learning experience, "Dear Sathya" was a good experience. The film helped me to learn about facing the light, the film angles, and close-up shots, dialogue delivery, and even the art of smiling for the camera,” says Archana

The actor says that it’s been a long wait for her to see "Dear Sathya" on the silver screen. “I worked on this film two-and-a-half years ago. In the meantime, I have changed as a person. So, whatever performance they get to watch in this film will be from my formative acting days,” Archana says.

Recalling her experience shooting for the film, she says, “ I was signed in for "Dear Sathya" a day before the project went on floors. We first shot for the climax episodes. I still remember how nervous I was and kept questioning myself about my capabilities. I felt the pressure while shooting certain episodes. So, I am anxious as the release date is approaching and I am curious to know the response,” she says.

Archana, who is currently juggling between the sets of "Elra Kaleliyathe Kaala", "Shabari", and "Alankar Vidyarthi", says she at present is not keen on signing in for many projects.