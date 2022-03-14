STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Avatara Purusha gets new release date

Accordingly, the first part of the two-part commercial entertainer, titled Ashtadigbandhana Mandalaka, will hit the theatres on May 6.

Published: 14th March 2022 08:01 AM

Avatara Purusha. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Sharan’s Avatara Purusha, directed by Suni, was delayed due to the pandemic, and to avoid clashing with the release of big pan-India films. Accordingly, the first part of the two-part commercial entertainer, titled Ashtadigbandhana Mandalaka, will hit the theatres on May 6.

Avatara Purusha, backed by producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, has an ensemble cast featuring Ashika Ranganath in the female lead.

The film, with music by Arun Janya and camerawork by William David, also stars Sai Kumar, Srinagar Kitty, Balaji Manohar, Sudharani, Bhavya, and Sadhu Kokila playing pivotal roles. The first part will highlight Sharan’s popular character. The second part, with the tagline ‘Trishanku’, explores magical elements. 

