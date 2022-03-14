STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Team Martin in Kashmir

Dhruva Sarja, along with director AP Arjun, heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya, will be shooting a 15-day schedule in Kashmir
 

Published: 14th March 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja. ( File Photo)

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja, director AP Arjun, heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya and team Martin are currently shooting in Kashmir at a freezing temperature of 7 degrees. 

The director, who shared a few pics from the sets, said the team is shooting bike chase sequences and a few romantic scenes in a 15-day schedule in Kashmir.

“We have used snow bikes for the chase sequences, which alone cost the producer up to Rs 1.5 crores,” says the director, who mentioned that they will be shooting for 7 more days in the valley before they head back to the city. Incidentally, during the shoot, they got an invite from the army people, with whom they enjoyed spending quality time.

The team is now left with 30 per cent of shooting and is planning to complete the film by the end of April. Martin, backed by producer Uday K Mehta, marks the second collaboration of AP Arjun and Dhruva Sarja after Addhuri. With cinematography by Satya Hegde, and music by Mani Sharma, the film also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain. 

The makers have already sold the audio rights to Lahari music. Martin, which is made in Kannada, will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The details about the rest of the cast of this pan-Indian film will be made soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhruva Sarja Martin Film Shooting Movie kashmir pan-Indian
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp