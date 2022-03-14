Team Martin in Kashmir

By Express News Service

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja, director AP Arjun, heroine Vaibhavi Shandilya and team Martin are currently shooting in Kashmir at a freezing temperature of 7 degrees.

The director, who shared a few pics from the sets, said the team is shooting bike chase sequences and a few romantic scenes in a 15-day schedule in Kashmir.

“We have used snow bikes for the chase sequences, which alone cost the producer up to Rs 1.5 crores,” says the director, who mentioned that they will be shooting for 7 more days in the valley before they head back to the city. Incidentally, during the shoot, they got an invite from the army people, with whom they enjoyed spending quality time.

The team is now left with 30 per cent of shooting and is planning to complete the film by the end of April. Martin, backed by producer Uday K Mehta, marks the second collaboration of AP Arjun and Dhruva Sarja after Addhuri. With cinematography by Satya Hegde, and music by Mani Sharma, the film also stars Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain.

The makers have already sold the audio rights to Lahari music. Martin, which is made in Kannada, will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The details about the rest of the cast of this pan-Indian film will be made soon.