Krishna’s Local Train to hit theatres on April 1

Love Mocktail 2 hero Krishna's long-pending film, Local Train, is set to finally hit the screens.

Published: 15th March 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Krishna-starrer 'Local Train'

A still from Krishna-starrer 'Local Train'. (Photo| Cinema Express)

By Express News Service

Love Mocktail 2 hero Krishna's long-pending film, Local Train, is set to finally hit the screens. The action romantic drama, which also stars Meenakshi Dixit, Ester Noronha and Sadhu Kokila will be released on April 1.

Directed by Rudramani, Local Train revolves around people, who commute by train for their daily activities. Backed by Subraya Vallya, Local Train features Bhajarangi Loki as the antagonist. With music by Arjun Janya, Local Train has cinematography by Ramesh Babu.

Post Love Mocktail 2, Krishna is focusing on his acting assignments and is currently juggling between various projects. The actor, who is looking forward to the release of Lucky Man, also has Sugar Factory, Dil Pasand, Love Me or Hate Me, and Love Birds at different stages of production.

