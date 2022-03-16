Dhanveerrah kick starts shooting for Vaamana

By Express News Service

Post the release of By2Love, Dhanveerrah is now training his focus on Vaamana. Directed by Shankar Raman, Vaamana will be backed by Equinox Global Entertainment, and the shooting began on Tuesday with a simple pooja. This project will mark the Bazaar actor’s third outing.

Billed to be a mass action entertainer, which is clear from the first-look poster, team Vaamana are now in the process of casting the female lead, and the primary antagonist. With actors Achyuth Kumar, Tara, Shivaraj KR Pete, and Cockroach Suddhi already in the cast, Vaamana will have dance choreographer Bhushan taking the acting plunge.

Vaamana’s music will be scored by Ajaneesh Loknath, and Suresh Arumugam will take care of the cinematography. The team is currently shooting in Bengaluru and has plans to shoot a few important portions in Vizag.