‘I’ve used James Bond colour palette in James’ 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Cinematographer Swamy J, who had previously worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjani Putra, got to

collaborate with the Power Star in James. The 8-film-old DOP, who has previously worked in films like

Vajrakaya, Maruthi 800, Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi, and SeetharamaKalyana shares his experience working on James.

“Puneeth Sir would always address me as ‘James cameraman’ and I felt happy each time he called me that way,” says Swamy, who reminisced how Puneeth always wanted the best to happen to him.

“With the Powerstar headlining an out-and-out action entertainer, the film needed to be fast-paced, and it kept me on my toes,” says Swamy, adding that the title reminded him of the James Bond films and he used a similar colour palette for the Chethan Kumar directorial. “This is something that can be noticed in Puneeth sir’s introduction scene, which has come out extraordinarily,” says Swamy. He also mentioned that shooting the Kashmir portions were challenging and fans are in for a feast in James.

James will hit theatres worldwide on March 17.