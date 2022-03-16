STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I’ve used James Bond colour palette in James’ 

Cinematographer Swamy J shares his experience on working with Puneeth Rajkumar in the upcoming action entertainer 

Published: 16th March 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Cinematographer Swamy J, who had previously worked with Puneeth Rajkumar in Anjani Putra, got to 
collaborate with the Power Star in James. The 8-film-old DOP, who has previously worked in films like 
Vajrakaya, Maruthi 800, Shivarajkumar’s Bhajarangi, and SeetharamaKalyana shares his experience working on James.

“Puneeth Sir would always address me as ‘James cameraman’ and I felt happy each time he called me that way,” says Swamy, who reminisced how Puneeth always wanted the best to happen to him. 

“With the Powerstar headlining an out-and-out action entertainer, the film needed to be fast-paced, and it kept me on my toes,” says Swamy, adding that the title reminded him of the James Bond films and he used a similar colour palette for the Chethan Kumar directorial. “This is something that can be noticed in Puneeth sir’s introduction scene, which has come out extraordinarily,” says Swamy. He also mentioned that shooting the Kashmir portions were challenging and fans are in for a feast in James. 
James will hit theatres worldwide on March 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puneeth Rajkumar  Swamy J James
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp