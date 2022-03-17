STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
My role in 'Mishan Impossible' was done out of friendship: Rishab Shetty

Speaking about the same, Rishab said that the interesting content of the RSJ Swaroop-directorial encouraged him to be a part of it.

Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

The trailer of Telugu film Mishan Impossible, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, was recently released by Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Rishab Shetty’s appearance in the trailer caught the audience by surprise.

This will mark Rishab’s first appearance in a Telugu project. Speaking about the same, Rishab said that the interesting content of the RSJ Swaroop-directorial encouraged him to be a part of it. “Swaroop is a good friend of mine. I liked his debut directorial, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, and informed him of the same when we met.

Swaroop too shared his liking for my work. That’s how we made a connection. It was then that he told me he had something in mind for me, and that project was Mishan Impossible. The Bengaluru-based character he had sketched for me was really interesting. A lot of portions of the film, including mine, were shot in the city.”

Rishab shares that being part of Mishan Impossible, which is set to hit the screens on April 1, was done purely for friendship and not to make his debut in Telugu. “Our friendship, the Bengaluru connect and the content contributed my acceptance of Mishan Impossible,” he says.

Meanwhile, Rishab is currently shooting for Kantara, which is in its last phase of filming. He also has Harikathe Alla Girikathe, Bell Bottom 2, and a directorial with Shivarajkumar coming up next.

