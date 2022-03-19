STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada film 'Trikona' to be released on April 1 in around 200 theatres

The makers of Trikona have finalised the release date as April 1. As of now, the makers are planning to release the film in 200 theatres, and are hoping to add more screens before release.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Directed by Chandrakanth, Trikona has Lakshmi, Suresh Heblikar, Sudha Rani, and Achyuth Kumar in prominent roles. Director Rajashekar, who has earlier helmed films such as Parole and Barfi has turned producer with Trikona.

He has also penned the film’s story. Billed as a thriller, Trikona follows the lives of people from different age groups and their experiences, and how they deal with death, anger, ego, and patience.

The film’s cast also includes Sadhu Kokila, Marutesh, Rajveer, child artists -- Adhiti, and Haasini along with Mandeep Rai and Rockline Sudhakar. With music composed by Surendranath, Trikona has Srinivas Vinnakota as the cinematographer.

