STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

KGF: Chapter 2 song Toofan Release date out

The song titled Toofan from Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, is slated to release on March 21 at 11.07 am.

Published: 19th March 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film KGF

A still from the film KGF

By Express News Service

The song titled Toofan from Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, is slated to release on March 21 at 11.07 am. The announcement was made by Hombale Films, who are bankrolling the big-budget two-part film. The film is a two-part series with the final part slated to release on April 14.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the anticipation surrounding the release of the second part of the film is high. KGF: Chapter 1 was a blockbuster hit in all the languages that the film released. One of the earlier pan-Indian films, the Yashstarrer released in Kannada on December 20, 2018, and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi were released a day later.

The upcoming film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Eswari Rao among others. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KGF Toofan Hombale Films Part two
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp