KGF: Chapter 2 song Toofan Release date out

By Express News Service

The song titled Toofan from Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, is slated to release on March 21 at 11.07 am. The announcement was made by Hombale Films, who are bankrolling the big-budget two-part film. The film is a two-part series with the final part slated to release on April 14.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the anticipation surrounding the release of the second part of the film is high. KGF: Chapter 1 was a blockbuster hit in all the languages that the film released. One of the earlier pan-Indian films, the Yashstarrer released in Kannada on December 20, 2018, and the dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi were released a day later.

The upcoming film stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Eswari Rao among others. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is by Bhuvan Gowda.