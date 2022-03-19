STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Yuvaan Dev makes his acting debut with titular role in 'Dandi'

The film, directed by award-winning director Vishal Raaj, is all set to hit the theatres on April 8

Published: 19th March 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Yuvaan Dev

Yuvaan Dev

By Express News Service

Yuvaan Dev is a new talent marking his debut as an actor in Sandalwood and he will be seen in the titular role in Dandi. Directed by Vishal Raaj, the film is a historical drama based on a novel written by Dr. Rajashekharayya Mathapati (Ragam).

The film is highly inspired by the important events of the Indian Independence movement between 1904 and 194. It narrates the story of Coastal Karnataka and its involvement in the historical Dandi March. Yuvaan Dev is happy to begin his acting career with such an experimental film, says the debutant. “Cinema is a learning medium.

So, a story like Dandi will surely have a big impact on the audience. Gandhiji started a Dandi moment, i.e. salt march (January 26, 1930). Inspired by it, the people of Karnataka repeated the same moment at Ankole on April 13, 1930, and caught the attention of the entire nation.

The film deals with this movement and the youth’s contribution to the freedom fight.” Vishal Raaj, the award-winning director, who has directed feature films like Minchu, Ingale Maarga, Savithri Bai Phule, July 22, 1947, will be wielding the megaphone for Dandi.

The film, backed by S C Usha Rani, has music by Ramesh Krishna and camerawork by Venkatesh R. Dandi also marks the debut of Shalini Bhat and has well-known actors like Tara and Suchendra Prasad in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yuvaan Dev Historical drama Indian Independence Gandhi Salt march
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp