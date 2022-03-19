Yuvaan Dev makes his acting debut with titular role in 'Dandi'

By Express News Service

Yuvaan Dev is a new talent marking his debut as an actor in Sandalwood and he will be seen in the titular role in Dandi. Directed by Vishal Raaj, the film is a historical drama based on a novel written by Dr. Rajashekharayya Mathapati (Ragam).

The film is highly inspired by the important events of the Indian Independence movement between 1904 and 194. It narrates the story of Coastal Karnataka and its involvement in the historical Dandi March. Yuvaan Dev is happy to begin his acting career with such an experimental film, says the debutant. “Cinema is a learning medium.

So, a story like Dandi will surely have a big impact on the audience. Gandhiji started a Dandi moment, i.e. salt march (January 26, 1930). Inspired by it, the people of Karnataka repeated the same moment at Ankole on April 13, 1930, and caught the attention of the entire nation.

The film deals with this movement and the youth’s contribution to the freedom fight.” Vishal Raaj, the award-winning director, who has directed feature films like Minchu, Ingale Maarga, Savithri Bai Phule, July 22, 1947, will be wielding the megaphone for Dandi.

The film, backed by S C Usha Rani, has music by Ramesh Krishna and camerawork by Venkatesh R. Dandi also marks the debut of Shalini Bhat and has well-known actors like Tara and Suchendra Prasad in pivotal roles.