Deekshith Setthy join hands with Srinidhi Bengaluru for Blink

Deekshith Shetty is happy to be juggling between Kannada and Telugu film industries. From the sets of Nani’s upcoming film Dasara, the actor shares details about his next Sandalwood project. Titled Blink, the sci-fi film is written and directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru. “We both began our journey together with theatre, and now, we both have joined hands for a feature film,” says

Deeksith, who shared the film’s first poster with CE, said. ‘We are coming with a teaser sometime this week. I play the lead in Blink, who is working backstage for a theatre group, and a few incidents that take place in my life forms the subject of this sci-fi.” Blink also features Vajradhan Jain, Suresh Anagalli, Chaithra J Achar, Mandara Battalahalli, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande among others. Avinaasha Shastry and Prasanna Kumar have handled the cinematography and music respectively.

Deekshith is currently shooting for actor Nani’s upcoming venture Dasara. The actor also directed another Telugu film called Meet Cute made under Nani’s production house, which is getting ready for release. On the Kannada front, Deekshit has Sheegrameva Kalyana Prapthirasthu, and KTM in different stages of production.