RRR to have 2,000 shows in Karnataka

Puneeth Rajkumar is amongst us, and the few drops of rain that we witnessed at this event was just a sign of his blessings,” said Junior NTR at this grand pre-release event of magnum opus RRR held at Chikkallabalapur on Saturday. Before the event, NTR, Ram Charan, and director SS Rajamouli, Venkat Konanki, the distributor of RRR in Karnataka, had a few words to talk about the film and Power Star. “ Let’s celebrate Puneeth, and he will remain in our hearts forever,” added NTR. The actor also mentioned that he will be watching James right after he is done with RRR promotions and the film’s release.

Ram Charan said that he has dubbed for all the four south Indian languages, and Kannada was his favourite. The grand event was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister

K Sudhakar. Shivarajkumar, another guest at the event, said, “The entire country, as well as the Government, is with us. I feel happy when both Ramcharan and NTR treat me as their elder brother. I see Appu in both of them as well as amongst his fans. He also requested the RRR distributors in Karnataka to have more releases of Kannada versions in the state. Shivanna added, “I’m a big fan of director SS Rajamouli’s films, and wish the best for his upcoming film. I have watched all the films of NTR, Ram Charan, and even that of Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, or Vijay among other actors. I prefer to watch the first-day first show in the theatres. I watch these films as a fan, and as an audience, and never like to hold a special show at home.”

Rajamouli said that he wants to project RRR as an Indian film, and not limit it to one particular region. “I was born in Karnataka, raised in Andhra Pradesh, started my film career in Tamil Nadu, and now settled in Telangana. I don’t belong to one place, and that’s how my films will be,” says Rajamouli, He added that RRR is purely fictional and not based on history. “I don’t intend to give a message in my films, and RRR once will be a pure entertainer,” he said.

Venkat Konanki, who is distributing RRR under KVN Productions, said, “I want to thank the fans for making the pre-release a grand success. I also thank Karnataka CM, the health minister, and Shivanna.”

Talking about his release plans for RRR, he said, “We are looking at 450 screens for RRR including multiplexes and 2,000 plus shows in Karnataka. KVN Production is happy to present one of the biggest films, RRR in Karnataka on March 25. Priority will be given to the Kannada version given the fact that lead actors of RRR have dubbed themselves in Kannada as well. It ensures the emotions are intact.”

Produced by D. V. V. Danayya, RRR has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by Senthil Kumar. It also has Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhat, and Olivia Morries in important roles.