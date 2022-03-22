STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upendra’s Home Minister to hit the screens from April 1

The family entertainer, directed by Sujay K Srihari, stars Vedhika, Tanya Hope and Chandini

Published: 22nd March 2022

Sandalwood actor Upendra (Photo | EPS)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Over the past two years, the makers of Home Minister have deferred the release of the film owing to the pandemic. However, it has now come to light that the Upendra-starrer will hit theatres on April 1. This was announced at the film’s grand audio release event, which was held on Sunday.

Politician and producer Munirathna, actors Ganesh and Prajwal Devaraj were the chief guests at the function. The Real Star recalled how the film came about and spoke about director Sujay K Srihari and producer Poorna’s faith in the subject.

The makers also released the audio and trailer of the family entertainer. “Home Minister had a tempting subject, and I was a little hesitant about pulling off such a character. However, after a lot of discussions, it was producer Poorna who pushed me to take up the project. I hope his confidence and faith in the subject wins at the box office,” says Upendra, who also had words of praise about his co-stars, Vedhika, Tanya Hope, and Chandini, and said that each actor has excelled in their respective characters.

Backed by S Poorna Chandru Naidu and Srikanth Veeramachineni, Home Minister will be distributed by Bangalore Kumar Films. With music by Ghibran, Home Minister has cinematography by S Kumar. Home Minister also stars Suman Ranganath, Sadhu Kokila, and Avinash in pivotal roles.

