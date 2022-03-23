STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganesh and Preetham Gubbi to team up again

The writer of Mungaru Male, who has directed the Golden Star in films like Maleyalli Jotheyalli and Dil Rangeela, will collaborate for the fourth time

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:21 AM

Actor Ganesh. ( File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Preetham Gubbi is in talks with Golden Star Ganesh for a film. If things work out, the film will mark the fourth collaboration of Preetham and Ganesh. Their previous collaborations Maleyali Jotheyali and Dil Rangeela worked well at the box office. Their last outing 99, a remake of Tamil film 96, also set the ticket counters ringing.

According to a source, Preetham has penned an excellent script for his Ganesh. The film is now in the pre-production stage, and it is likely to be Ganesh’s next project. An official announcement of the project is expected soon from the makers.

Ganesh will next be seen in Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. The actor also has Mahesh Gowda’s Tribble Riding in the pipeline. Ganesh, who was hosting the reality talk show, Golden Gang, will soon start shooting for Preetham Gubbi’s project. The Sakath hero has also greenlit Suni’s Rayagada.

