Malashri excited about getting back to acting with an action-thriller

The actor will be seen in a role of a doctor in Ravindra Venshi’s upcoming directorial  
 

Malashri in a still from the movie ‘Ganga’. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

Malashri, the Kanasina Rani of Sandalwood, is back and is excited about facing the arc lights for a new film. The Nanjundi Kalyana actor, who was last seen in Uppu Huli Khara (2017), did not take up projects owing to the Covid19 pandemic, and some personal reasons. 

Malashri, wife of late producer Ramu, will now be part of an action thriller helmed by Ravindra Venshi. The film went on floors on Monday and marks Ravindra’s fourth project. The director made his debut with Puttani Safari, and is awaiting the release of Matta and Vasanti Nalidaaga. 

The director shared the first stills of Malashri from the film. She will be seen in the role of a doctor, who has served in the army for 15 years.

“This yet-to-be-titled film is a combination of mass and class, and Malashri will be seen in a never-before-character,” says Ravindra, adding, “The action-thriller is based on true incidents, and the entire film is centered around a hospital.”

Speaking from the sets of her latest film in Bengaluru, Malashri revealed that she wanted to make her comeback with a different kind of subject and Ravindra had the perfect storyline.

“I liked the subject and the character of an army doctor. Playing a doctor in a film with elements of both action and thriller was exciting,” says Malashri, who reminisced that she last played a doctor in Mruthunjaya.  

Malashri, who is popularly known for her films with mass appeal, assures that this film too will see her signature style. “I should go by what the audience expects from me, and the director has sketched the role accordingly. Though it is a new genre to me, the mass element will not be missed,” she says.

Malashri, who has been approached for interesting roles, is taking time to select her next. “Acting keeps me busy and happy, and my kids have been encouraging. They keep urging me to take up offers, especially when good offers are coming my way. I hope to be part of some good films,” she says.  

Produced by BS Chandrashekar under the Swarnaganga Films banner, the project features Pramod Shetty as an antagonist and will see Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila, Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Manju Pavagada in important roles. The director is also on the lookout for another heroine to share screen space with Malashri.

