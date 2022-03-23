STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Natti Koli, the first track from Shambo Shiva Shankara out

Titled Natti Koli, the peppy song composed by Hithan, is sung by Naveen Sajju and choreographed by Kalai Master. 

Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service
Team Shambo Shiva Shankara

Director Shankar Konamaanahalli is getting ready for the release of his debut, Shambo Shiva Shankara. Ahead of the release, which is planned in May, the makers unveiled the first song on Sunday. Titled Natti Koli, the peppy song composed by Hithan, is sung by Naveen Sajju and choreographed by Kalai Master. 

Starring Abhay Punith and Sonal Monteiro in the lead, the film also features Shashikumar, Rakshak, Rohit, and Jogi Nagaraj in pivotal roles.

The film has cinematography by Nataraj Madala. With themes of friendship and suspense, Shambo Shiva Shankara is backed by Varthur Manju and is now in the post-production stages. 

