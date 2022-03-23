Sanchari Vijay’s Taledanda to hit screens on April 1

By Express News Service

Sanchari Vijay

Sanchari Vijay’s film Taledanda has cleared the censor board with a U certificate. After finishing festival circuits, the film is set to hit the screen on April 1.

The film is directed by lecturer Praveen Krupakar, in association with the students of the Department of Film Studies, University of Mysuru. The film is a unique story, which depicts the present scenario of mother earth and its exploitation for men’s selfish needs.

Sanchari Vijay plays the protagonist Kunna, a youth with moderate mental retardation and obsession with trees and plants. Taledanda, produced by Hemamalini Krupakar, co-produced by Arun Kumar, and will be distributed by Jagadish Films. The film also stars well-known theatre artists and actors Mangala Nagaraj Rao and Mandya Ramesh.