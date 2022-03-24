STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aashika Ranganath to star opposite dushyanth in Gathavaibhava?

Buzz is that the makers of director Suni’s fantasy drama have approached the actor to play the female lead

Actor Ashika Ranganath

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dushyanth

Director Suni is set to launch Dushyanth in Gathavaibhava, which will go on floors in May. Meanwhile, the hunt is on for the female lead, and speculations are rife that Ashika Ranganath will be cast opposite the debutant. However, an official announcement is awaited from the team.

Meanwhile, Ashika has some interesting projects at different stages of production, and will next be seen in Sharan’s Avatara Purusha, which will release on May 6. She is also part of Pawan Wadeyar’s upcoming directorial, Raymo, which stars Ishan opposite her. The actor is now busy shooting for O2, a medical thriller made under the PRK Production banner. 

Ashika, who is also making inroads in other south Indian languages, will make her Tamil debut alongside Atharva. She is also in talks for a Telugu project, the details of which are yet-to-be-known.  Gathavaibhava marks her second collaboration with director Suni after Avatara Purusha. The makers had come up with an innovative launch video of Dushyanth that showcased the young talent’s skills. 

Billed as a fantasy drama, Gathavaibhava has Dushyanth playing a VFX artist. The film, backed by Deepak Thimmappa and director Suni, has cinematography by William David and music by Bharath BJ and Judah Sandy. 

