'Dasara' title clash: Copyright claim made by actor Sharmiela Mandre

By Express News Service

Actor Sharmiela Mandre’s maiden production venture is facing an issue as the title of the film - Dasara – is the same as Nani’s upcoming multilingual film directed by debutant Srikanth Odella. A copyright claim has been made by Sharmiela Mandre, who has appealed to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. In a press statement, she has claimed that her production house had registered the title the KFCC in September 2020.

Sharing the proof with CE, Sharmiela said that the team of Dasara was shocked to know the title has been used by Nani’s film, which will be released in multiple languages including Kannada.

Sharmiela stated that two films having the same name would severely affect the box office performance of her film. She has requested KFCC to at least have the Telugu production house change the title of the Kananda version and not cause any further problems.

Dasara, directed by Arvind Sastry, has Sathish and Sharmiela Mandre sharing screen space for the first time. The film will also see Rukmini Vijaykumar playing a pivotal role. Dasara has Midhun Mukundan of GGVV fame scoring the music and Abin Rajesh taking care of the camerawork.