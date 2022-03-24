Suman to star in pivotal role in Banjara film, 'Seva Das'

By Express News Service

Multilingual actor Suman, who has acted in 600 films in over 10 languages in his career spanning 44 years has starred in a film made in the Banjara language. Titled Seva Daas, the film explores the Banjara culture, and has Suman playing a luminary in the community.

KPN Chawhan, who has written and directed Seva Daas, also plays the lead. Speaking at the pre-release event of Seva Daas, Suman mentioned that he was born in Karnataka, and made a name in Telugu. “Having starred in 100 films as a hero, I later took up character roles, and I’ve so far worked in 600 films across 10 languages,” said Suman. The actor considers it as a divine blessing to have got to be part of a Banjara film. “While making the film, I realised that the production values are high,” shared Suman, who was equally happy to see his colleague Bhanuchander getting back in the limelight with this film. “The role in this film is similar to the characters I played in Annamayya and Rama Dasu,” Suman said.

Seva Daas will be among the series of films slated to release on April 1 and it will hit theatres across Karnataka, Hyderabad, Goa, and Maharastra. The makers have also eyed the overseas market and will be releasing Seva Daas in the USA, Australia, and Malaysia among other countries.

The film also stars Preethi Asrani, Chalaki Chanti, Geetha Singh, Vijay Rangaraju, Naveena Reddy, Rekha Norosha, Sampath, Vinod Raia, and Bikshaw Naik. While Bhole Shavali has handled the music, the cinematography is by Vijay Tagore.