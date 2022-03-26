Ajaya Prithvi Rashtrakuta makes his debut as lead in Purushothamana Prasanga

A Sharadhaa By

Ajaya Prithvi Rashtrakuta’s passion for acting began when he joined the late AS Murthy’s theatre group Vijayanagara Bimba. Trained under the guidance of SV Kashyap, he has been part of 20 regional plays, which he considers as the best education for any newcomer, who quit his law education mid-way to take up an acting course at Toronto Film School. “I was lucky to be trained under Canadian director, Alex Gold Pochin and the biggest achievement was when I got selected through an audition for one of his plays,” he says.

Ajaya Prithvi

Ajaya Prithvi, who now wants to make it big on the silver screen, is set to test waters in tinsel town. His first stint in Sandalwood is a small role in Anoop Anthony’s yet-to-be-released Mehabooba. He has also completed shooting for director Bharath G’s Spooky College. Ajaya Prithvi is now all excited to play the lead in the upcoming family comedy-drama titled Purushothamana Prasanga. The family comedy drama is backed by Rashtrakuta Pictures.

The debutant says that the film, which is mostly set in the coastal belt, allowed him to work with a legendary personality like Devdas Kapikad. “It was nice to begin my career with a well-known filmmaker in Mangaluru and famous among the Tulu industry. His son Arjun Kapikad, presently a top-rated Tulu film hero, is co-directing Purushothamana Prasanga. This film will mark their debut in Kannada,” says Ajaya Prithvi, who gave an update of the film’s shoot. “We are almost through the shooting, and just had some crucial portions shot in Dubai,” he says.

The newbie has also signed two more interesting projects. “My third film is Rudresh M Gowda, who is making his debut with a feature film. It is about a youth, who is preparing for his UPS exams. We did a month’s workshop, and the project is currently in pre-production. My other project is with director Ambarish, who has helmed films like Kalanthaka and Hope.”