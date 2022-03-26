STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Ajaya Prithvi Rashtrakuta makes his debut as lead in Purushothamana Prasanga

Ajaya is excited to collaborate with well-known Tulu director Devadas Kapikad for a family comedy-drama
 

Published: 26th March 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ajaya Prithvi Rashtrakuta’s passion for acting began when he joined the late AS Murthy’s theatre group Vijayanagara Bimba. Trained under the guidance of SV Kashyap, he has been part of 20 regional plays, which he considers as the best education for any newcomer, who quit his law education mid-way to take up an acting course at Toronto Film School. “I was lucky to be trained under Canadian director, Alex Gold Pochin and the biggest achievement was when I got selected through an audition for one of his plays,” he says.

Ajaya Prithvi

Ajaya Prithvi, who now wants to make it big on the silver screen, is set to test waters in tinsel town. His first stint in Sandalwood is a small role in Anoop Anthony’s yet-to-be-released Mehabooba. He has also completed shooting for director Bharath G’s Spooky College. Ajaya Prithvi is now all excited to play the lead in the upcoming family comedy-drama titled Purushothamana Prasanga. The family comedy drama is backed by Rashtrakuta Pictures.

The debutant says that the film, which is mostly set in the coastal belt, allowed him to work with a legendary personality like Devdas Kapikad. “It was nice to begin my career with a well-known filmmaker in Mangaluru and famous among the Tulu industry. His son Arjun Kapikad, presently a top-rated Tulu film hero, is co-directing Purushothamana Prasanga. This film will mark their debut in Kannada,” says Ajaya Prithvi, who gave an update of the film’s shoot. “We are almost through the shooting, and just had some crucial portions shot in Dubai,” he says.

The newbie has also signed two more interesting projects. “My third film is Rudresh M Gowda, who is making his debut with a feature film. It is about a youth, who is preparing for his UPS exams. We did a month’s workshop, and the project is currently in pre-production. My other project is with director Ambarish, who has helmed films like Kalanthaka and Hope.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theatre group SV Kashyap Canadian director Silver Screen Comedy drama
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp