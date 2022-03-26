Jocky’s Shokiwala, romantic drama to release on  April 29

By Express News Service

Jocky’s Shokiwala, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, will finally release in theatres this summer. The romantic drama, backed by T R Chandrashekar’s Crystal Park Cinemas, is set to release on April 29.

Shokiwala is set in a rural backdrop. Shokiwala will be Ajay Rao’s next after Love You Rachchu. The title is mostly based on Ajay’s character as a village youth.

The film’s shoot is mostly canned in the green belt of Mandya, and Channapatna. It has dialogues by Prasanth Rajappa. Sridhar V Sambraham has scored the film’s music, and Shiva Seena is handling the camera work.