Jocky’s Shokiwala, romantic drama to release on  April 29

Jocky’s Shokiwala, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, will finally release in theatres this summer.

Published: 26th March 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2022 09:13 AM

A still from the film



By Express News Service

Jocky’s Shokiwala, starring Ajay Rao and Sanjana Anand, will finally release in theatres this summer. The romantic drama, backed by T R Chandrashekar’s Crystal Park Cinemas, is set to release on April 29.

Shokiwala is set in a rural backdrop. Shokiwala will be Ajay Rao’s next after Love You Rachchu. The title is mostly based on Ajay’s character as a village youth.

The film’s shoot is mostly canned in the green belt of Mandya, and Channapatna. It has dialogues by Prasanth Rajappa. Sridhar V Sambraham has scored the film’s music, and Shiva Seena is handling the camera work.

