‘Avatara Purusha  will be a refreshing change for the audience’

The well-loved combination of actors Sharan and Ashika Ranganath from Rambo 2 is back once again with filmmaker Suni’s upcoming movie, Avatar Purusha, which will be out in two-part series. Ahead of the film’s release on May 6, Ashika reveals how this collaboration with Suni and Pushkar Films came to be.

“The first time, when I heard the news of Suni and Sharan teaming up for a film, I felt it would make (for) an interesting film because I’m someone who enjoys the comedy genre. When you have an actor and director who are known to bring in a humour quotient in their films, I knew this would work.

The excitement only doubled when I was on board,” says Ashika, adding, “The audience, who liked the combo of Sharan and me in Rambo 2, are expecting something more from us in Avatara Purusha, and I’m confident that they will not be disappointed.”

What makes Avatara Purusha interesting? Its new concepts, which include black magic blended with comedy and family emotions, and of course, Suni’s signature style of filmmaking, according to Ashika. “Also, a director who has a good and different sense of humour, which makes it interesting,” the actress adds.

“Secondly, Suni has a different approach to characters and is one of those few directors who give importance to every actor’s role in the film. Since I had dubbed my portions for this film a while ago, I’m also looking forward to watching the entire movie on the silver screen,” she says. Talking about her co-star Sharan, she says, “Comedy is Sharan’s forte.

To me, he is a good actor, and I enjoy watching him on the silver screen. To work with him again enabled me to learn a little more from him.” When asked about the expectations KGF has set for Kannada cinema, Ashika opined that every Kannada cinema cannot be compared to KGF. “KGF’s scale is huge and has a global appeal. However, recent pan-India films like RRR, Pushpa, and KGF were action entertainers. So, there’s a need for comedies, and I’m sure Avatara Purusha will provide that,” she says.

The Avatara Purusha heroine also has Raymo and O2 in her kitty. She will also make her debut in Tamil with an untitled film starring Atharva and has set her foot in Tollywood too.