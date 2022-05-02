Prajwal Devaraj to star in suspense thriller

By Express News Service

With a handful of films in his slate, Prajwal Devaraj has become one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood. The Dynamic Prince of Sandalwood has multiple films in different stages of production. The Chowka actor, who is currently juggling between the shooting of Lohith’s Mafia and Hariprasad Jakka’s Gana is said to have signed another project.

It is reportedly a suspense thriller directed by debutant Mahantesh Handral. The film will be set against the backdrop of the National Investigative Agency. Mahantesh has previously worked as co-director in major projects, including Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James, directed by Chethan Kumar.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be backed by Bhaskar Shetty, who himself is an actor, having worked in over 90 films. This is Bhaskar’s maiden production venture. The film is expected to enter production in August, with J Swamy set to crank the camera. In addition to this, Prajwal’s lineup of releases includes Ram Narayan’s Abbara and Khadar Kumar’s Veeram. He will also be joining hands with editor-turned-director Kiran for a thriller