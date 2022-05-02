STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rana Daggubati to distribute Telugu version of 777 Charlie

The multilingual adventure drama directed by Kiranraj K portrays the dynamic relationship between the 
protagonist played by Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie

Published: 02nd May 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, set for a Pan India release on June 10, has bigwigs collaborating and distributing the film in different languages. The makers had previously announced that Prithviraj Sukumar’s production house and Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench banner will be releasing the film in Malayalam and Tamil languages, respectively. The latest development is the Telugu version of the adventure drama will be presented and distributed by Rana Daggubati through Suresh Productions. 

Rana Daggubati

The makers made an official announcement on Sunday. While Paramvah Studios will be distributing the Kannada version, the makers will be soon announcing the Hindi distributors as and when they close the deal.

777 Charlie directed by Kiranraj K explores the relationship between the protagonist played by Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie. The film will follow the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle before Charlie, a naughty and energetic pup, enters his life and gives him a new perspective to it. Labrador dogs will be playing prominent roles in 777 Charlie.

The film also consists of an ensemble cast including Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and others. Produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, the film has music and background score by Nobin Paul while Arvind S Kashyap and Vikram Mor have handled cinematography and stunt choreography, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
777 Charlie Rakshit Shetty Prithviraj Sukumar Rana Daggubati
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp