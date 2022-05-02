Rana Daggubati to distribute Telugu version of 777 Charlie

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie, set for a Pan India release on June 10, has bigwigs collaborating and distributing the film in different languages. The makers had previously announced that Prithviraj Sukumar’s production house and Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench banner will be releasing the film in Malayalam and Tamil languages, respectively. The latest development is the Telugu version of the adventure drama will be presented and distributed by Rana Daggubati through Suresh Productions.

Rana Daggubati

The makers made an official announcement on Sunday. While Paramvah Studios will be distributing the Kannada version, the makers will be soon announcing the Hindi distributors as and when they close the deal.

777 Charlie directed by Kiranraj K explores the relationship between the protagonist played by Rakshit Shetty and a dog named Charlie. The film will follow the protagonist, who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle before Charlie, a naughty and energetic pup, enters his life and gives him a new perspective to it. Labrador dogs will be playing prominent roles in 777 Charlie.

The film also consists of an ensemble cast including Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait, Bobby Simha, and others. Produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty, the film has music and background score by Nobin Paul while Arvind S Kashyap and Vikram Mor have handled cinematography and stunt choreography, respectively.