Shri and Kajal Kunder team up for crime thriller Ariha

By Express News Service

Shri, who made a transition from teleserial to the silver screen has got busy with a long lineup of films. The Gajanana and Gang actor has signed a crime thriller titled Ariha. The film will mark the directorial debut of Mohan. He has previously directed short films.

Kajal Kunder will be paired opposite Shri, who are sharing screen space for the first time. The film will also feature Sanath of Kamarottu Checkpost in an important role. Ariha is produced by CPR Gowda under the MP Production banner, the project will commence with the muhurath today.