Selfie Mummy Google Daddy gets a release date

The family drama, directed by Madhuchandra R, stars Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj Sarja along with a bunch of child artistes

Published: 04th May 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Selfie Mummy Google Daddy

By Express News Service

Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, starring Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj Sarja, is set to hit the screens on May 13. Billed as a family drama, the film s written and directed by Madhuchandra R.

Selfie Mummy Google Daddy, which deals with technology addiction among kids, was screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival earlier this year.

Srujan, in an interaction at the recent trailer launch, shared that despite delays due to the pandemic, the film is still very relevant.

Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, Girija Lokesh, Sunder Raj, and Sudha Baragar will be seen in important roles in the film, which also stars a bunch of child actors like Babyshree, Master Alaap, and Master Samarth. Selfie Mummy Google Daddy is produced under the banner of Aakasha Butti Cinemas.

