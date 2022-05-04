STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar to play a prominent role  in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Thalaivar 169?

Nelson is said to have had his initial talks with Shivarajkumar and will soon be in Bengaluru for further discussion
 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar. (File Photo)

Shivarajkumar. (File Photo)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rajinikanth’s next will be helmed by Beast director Nelson. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is expected to go on floors in August. With the team in the process of finalising the primary cast members, the latest update is that the makers have approached Shivarajkumar to play a prominent role in the film.

Though no official confirmation has been made, a source close to the film revealed to Cinema Express that director Nelson is indeed in talks with Shivanna for the film. The director is expected to be in Bengaluru soon to hold further discussions with the Century Star. As we are aware, Rajinikanth has a great bonding with the people of Karnataka and the Kannada industry, especially with the Rajkumar family.

This prospective collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shivanna has elevated the hype surrounding this project to astronomical levels, and if things fall in place, Thalaivar 169 will mark the first time the two superstars share screen space.

On the work front, Shivanna, who is waiting for the release of Bairagee is currently shooting for Vedha, his 125th film, directed by Harsha. The actor’s next is with director Yogaraj Bhat, and is set to commence production this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nelson Sun Pictures Shivarajkumar Rajnikanth
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp