Shivarajkumar to play a prominent role  in Rajinikanth-Nelson’s Thalaivar 169?

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Rajinikanth’s next will be helmed by Beast director Nelson. Tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and is expected to go on floors in August. With the team in the process of finalising the primary cast members, the latest update is that the makers have approached Shivarajkumar to play a prominent role in the film.

Though no official confirmation has been made, a source close to the film revealed to Cinema Express that director Nelson is indeed in talks with Shivanna for the film. The director is expected to be in Bengaluru soon to hold further discussions with the Century Star. As we are aware, Rajinikanth has a great bonding with the people of Karnataka and the Kannada industry, especially with the Rajkumar family.

This prospective collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shivanna has elevated the hype surrounding this project to astronomical levels, and if things fall in place, Thalaivar 169 will mark the first time the two superstars share screen space.

On the work front, Shivanna, who is waiting for the release of Bairagee is currently shooting for Vedha, his 125th film, directed by Harsha. The actor’s next is with director Yogaraj Bhat, and is set to commence production this month.