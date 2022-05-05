Priyanka Upendra’s Detective Teekshna to be released in 7 languages

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Priyanka Upendra’s milestone 50th film is titled Detective Teekshna. The project, which marks the directorial debut of Trivikrama Raghu, will be one of the first women-centric films to have a pan-India release.

The multilingual film, made in Kannada and Telugu, will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Oriya, and Hindi. We sourced images from the film, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

Detective Teekshna features Priyanka as the titular detective, and a veteran is expected to come onboard as the primary antagonist. Detective Teekshna will be out in 2 parts, and the makers are planning to conduct a grand launch event on May 12. The shooting of the film is expected to begin in June.

Produced by Purushottam B Koyyur, music director PR and cinematographer Manu Dasappa are onboard the film, which will be shot in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, Odisha and Rajasthan in a 120-day schedule. The makers are looking to release Detective Teekshna this Christmas.