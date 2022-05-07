STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhananjay starrer 'Twenty One Hours' to release on May 20

The neo-noir thriller, directed by Jai Shankar, is a bilingual film made in Kannada and Malayalam.

Published: 07th May 2022

Team Twenty One Hours at the trailer launch

By Express News Service

Actor  Dhananjay, who was last seen in Badava Rascal, has a slew of films getting ready for release this year, and the first one to hit the theatres will be his Kannada-Malayalam Bilingual Twenty One Hours. The film is set to be out on May 20. The neo-noir thriller, directed by Jai Shankar, centres around a case of a missing Malayali- speaking woman in Bengaluru.

Dhananjay plays the rugged cop investigating this case. The film stars Durga Krishna, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Poorna Chandra, and Dinesh Baboo. Meanwhile, Dhananjay has completed shooting Head Bush, which is now in the post-production stage. His lineup of upcoming films includes Monsoon Raaga, Bairagee, Thotapuri, and Once Upon a Time in Jamaliguda. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up to begin shooting for his 25th film, Hoysala.

