Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona makes good overseas business before release

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is doing good pre-release business. According to the latest development, One Twenty 8 Media has bought the overseas releasing rights for a whopping amount. Makers claim that it’s a record price for a Kannada film. Though the team are tightlipped about the amount, our sources say that the film did a business for $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore).

Producer Manjunath Gowda says, “I’ve always maintained that the content of the film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world, and this deal is a testament to it. Extremely happy about the purchase and will announce the remaining details at the earliest.”

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the fantasy action-adventure will also release in 3D on July 28. It is presented by Zee Studios and backed by Shalini Arts in association with co-producer Alankar Pandian. Along with Sudeep, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes, among others.

Music directors Ajaneesh Loknath and David William have worked on the music and cinematography respectively. The multilingual will be dubbed and released in English and other foreign languages. Sudeep has himself dubbed for the English version.