STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona makes good overseas business before release

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is doing good pre-release business. According to the latest development, One Twenty 8 Media has bought the overseas releasing rights for a whopping amount.

Published: 09th May 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Manjunath Gowda, Kiran, Sudeep, and Anup Bhandari

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is doing good pre-release business. According to the latest development, One Twenty 8 Media has bought the overseas releasing rights for a whopping amount. Makers claim that it’s a record price for a Kannada film. Though the team are tightlipped about the amount, our sources say that the film did a business for $1.3 million (Rs 10 crore).

Producer Manjunath Gowda says, “I’ve always maintained that the content of the film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world, and this deal is a testament to it. Extremely happy about the purchase and will announce the remaining details at the earliest.”

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the fantasy action-adventure will also release in 3D on July 28.  It is presented by Zee Studios and backed by Shalini Arts in association with co-producer Alankar Pandian. Along with Sudeep, the film also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandes, among others.

Music directors Ajaneesh Loknath and David William have worked on the music and cinematography respectively. The multilingual will be dubbed and released in English and other foreign languages. Sudeep has himself dubbed for the English version.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikrant Rona Sudeep
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp